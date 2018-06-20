INDIANA — Construction for the Route 36 (Colonel Drake Highway) bridge, spanning Canoe Creek in Bell Township, Jefferson County, is scheduled to begin as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.
Replacement of the bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from Jefferson County’s structurally deficient bridge list.
Construction is expected to begin during the week of July 2 and be complete in mid-September. During construction, drivers will be directed to follow a detour along Route 119 (Buffalo Pittsburgh Highway) and Rikers Road (Route 2009).
In the event of unfavorable weather or unforeseen issues, this schedule may change.
This bridge is referred to as JV-391 and is one of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project.
The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impacts on motorists.
To see the bridges included in the statewide initiative and to learn more about the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project and P3 in Pennsylvania, visit www.p3forpa.pa.gov. Additional information on the project, the team, and how to bid on the project can be found at www.parapidbridges.com or by calling the project hotline at 877-444-9990 or email info@parapidbridges.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.