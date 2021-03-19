DuBOIS — A review of how fire service could be impacted within the City of DuBois and Sandy Township, if consolidation is eventually approved between the two municipalities, was presented this week in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Economy League’s study.
Consultant Nick Sohyda, a fire chief from Mount Lebanon and firefighter for 35 years, said many people want answers that he really doesn’t have.
“I always say the experts are really the people in this room and the fire service people I’ve worked with are really great,” said Sohyda. “They’re very knowledgeable, they’re great people, and I think they need to be involved and that would be my plan is to have them involved in making a lot of these decisions or having a seat at the table as opposed to a consultant just coming in and saying this is how it’s going to be. So my approach would be to work with them and give them ideas and thoughts come the time and everything I’ve seen in my career.”
Consolidation
opportunities Opportunities generally seen when fire departments are consolidated, said Sohyda, is a common mission and vision.
With regard to common standards and training, Sohyda said it’s important to ensure that the level of service that everybody’s receiving across the township and across the city would be equitable.
To help the organization consolidate and prioritize, one chain of common is better than having four or five separate divisions, missions, needs and wants, said Sohyda.
Another advantage would be increased accountability.
“There’s no doubt about that,” he said. “Once you make this a municipal government fire department they will be accountable to government. Right now it’s independent 501c3 organizations, not that they’re performing poorly, please don’t take this that way I think they’re doing great, but there really is very little accountability. Tax dollars are given to them at the end of the year and they say we spent it on this and that’s in most cases the only accountability that’s witnessed in the system the way it’s designed now.”
There would be reduced response times by dispatching to the closest units, he said.
“(People) really don’t care what the size of the fire is ... we care that someone shows up in a timely manner and delivers us the best care possible. And so we want to eliminate some of those borders,” said Sohyda.
Other opportunities consolidation would provide are:
- Eliminates the duplication of resources
- Reduced apparatus and building maintenance and upkeep
- Hiring of a fire administrator
- Improved firefighter safety
- Volunteer incentives
Consolidation concerns
Sohyda said he held nine separate meetings with nine fire stations — five in DuBois and four in Sandy Township.
“I just kind of shared with them a little bit of how I might be able to help them, what my vision is, and took a lot of their questions and concerns,” he said.
The concerns from the fire departments were as follows:
- Relief associations — special funding that the fire departments get directly from the state Attorney General’s office and it helps cover a lot of their insurance costs.
“Obviously we have a relief association in Sandy Township, and we have a relief association in DuBois and the question becomes how do we merge those two? And incentives that we promise people, do they still get those incentives? And the answer is, yes, we do owe those folks,” said Sohyda.
- Municipal vs. 501c3 organizations
“Realistically in Sandy Township, even if we have a new form of government, we can’t tell those fire departments what to do,” he said. “We can ask them to come on to the new municipal fire department and they can agree not to. So you hope it doesn’t come to this, but the recourse is what can you do? They own the assets. They own the buildings. There’s not a lot you can do. They can continue to exist.”
However, said Sohyda, they could be decertified by the new government where the new government says it isn’t going to fund them any longer and they are not certified to respond to calls.
“That’s never a good outcome, but that’s really an option that’s available should the elected officials choose to use it but those 501c3 organizations cannot be forced into a merger,” he said. “It just depends on what the government decides to fund.”
DuBois is a little bit easier because it is its own single file 501c3, it’s really a municipally-run fire department, he said.
Sohyda said the long-term goal in any merger or consolidation is that the volunteers never have to raise a dime again.
“Or the volunteers, the money that they raise and their efforts are well used to go to support incentives for the members, whereas the fire trucks and the fire apparatus and equipment are funded,” he said.
- Organizational structure — what’s it going to look like?
“Besides the fire administrator, I generally recommend that these situations that the new government, the elected officials appoint the fire chief. We would get several candidates that met the qualifications from within Sandy and DuBois and based on our interview or testing process the fire chief would be appointed by the elected officials to a term, usually about two years,” said Sohyda. “They may renew that or not renew that and the volunteer fire chief is paid a small stipend for acting as the chief.”
- Apparatus needs
- Loss of volunteers
“There is a concern about losing volunteers,” he said. “There’s probably no doubt that we will lose some members. We always see people quit in these ages. It’s always my hope and kind of my experience that people really love doing what we do ... so we’re going to stick around ... and so we hope that’s minimal.”
- Funding
It’s important to make sure that there’s equal representation for both the city and the township and the companies have a seat at the table and are part of drafting the new organization.
Timing: Years 1-3
If consolidation eventually gets approved, Sohyda said it usually takes about three years to consolidate fire companies. The process would include:
- Fire protection as part of the new Home Rule Charter
- Formation of committee to standardize volunteer company by-laws
- Formation of committee to standardize relief by-laws
- Formation of committee to standardize operating procedures and command structure
- Funding and budget development
- Formation of a fire commission
- Dissolution of the four independent 501c3 organizations
- Charter the new organization – originally with the nine current stations
Timing: Years 4-6
Sohyda said the first question he is usually asked at every meeting is which fire stations will be closed.
“Well, I don’t know that that’s a decision that I should be making. Again, there’s too many unknowns and things are going to change in that timeframe,” said Sohyda.
Citing a distribution map of DuBois and Sandy Township, Sohyda showed that about three fire stations could cover both areas.
“I know that’s not what some people want to hear, but that’s really the minimum probably at some point or someday that would be required to cover all that area if they are strategically placed,” said Sohyda.
Currently, between the two fire departments, he said there are 11 engines, two aerials, three rescue trucks, two tankers, and three brush trucks.
“Something that also concerns me as I look at this, five of the vehicles are over 25 years old,” said Sohyda, noting that fire trucks usually have a life span of 25 years.
“Even if in good shape the technology changes, safety standards changes, they’ve gone through rust and corrosion when they’re up here in the northeast,” he said. “And the other half of the fleet is approaching 20 to 25 years old so we really have pretty old apparatus that’s going to need replaced.”
He said the current replacement cost of the apparatus is $11,650,000 ($466,000 annually).
“That’s more than most departments are being funded at currently,” he said.