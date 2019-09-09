FALLS CREEK — Contests being conducted to promote the DuBois Regional Airport have been going well, according to a report by the marketing committee at the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority's recent meeting.
Magnus Marketing President Matthew Checchio said the Pittsburgh Pirates contest was very popular.
"What's nice about this contest ... so we did the Steelers contest, the Penguins contest before, I would spend a little bit of money on Facebook to promote that," said Checchio. "For the Pirates one this did well enough where I didn't have to, so this was all organic except for the cost of the tickets for that trip." (Organic social media is anything that happens on social media without paid promotion.)
Checchio said the woman who won the Pirates contest took a friend from St. Marys with her to the baseball game in Pittsburgh.
"We've had winners from Curwensville, DuBois, and St. Marys now, which is phenomenal," said Checchio. "It's hitting all of our main targets there. When we have a Facebook contest, it's at 23,000 people reached, 800 people either liked or loved, I mean on Facebook now you have all kinds of emoji reactions and different things and all that kind of stuff. But almost 400 more shares with that. These contests are working really well. We're collecting a lot of email addresses that we can utilize in the future so I'm really happy that we are doing these and I would foresee us doing a Steelers one again, maybe utilizing the idea, when they go play the Ravens. It's the same trip to Baltimore, so then we're pushing that as well."
In the fall, Checchio said the airport is going to target potential travelers, who might be traveling from outside of the area, may or may not be staying locally overnight before their flight, might just be driving directly here.
"Or ideally, we're going to target and attract new potential flyers out of the airport here ... in areas east of here, State College, Williamsport, even north perhaps since there's southern New York there," he said. "We won't be trying to infringe too much to our Bradford friends, but that eastern portion is where I think there is ... Lewistown could be a potential discretionary traveler."
As part of that program, which is being called, "Stay Local, Fly Easy," "we have hotel partners ... we have a web page now, DuBois Airport.com/hotels, and Comfort Suites and Holiday Inn Express and now also Fairfield Inn is a part of it, which is nice in term that we're building relationships with the hotels because I think we can do a lot more in the future with them," Checchio said.
Those hotels are offering a discounted room to someone who's flying out of DuBois Regional Airport, he said. The traveler can book it online and then at the time of check-in must show their ticket to access the special rate.