DuBois Continuum of Care Community is kicking off its Community Food Drive today, supporting local food banks and bringing awareness to National Nutrition Month.
Marketing and Admissions Coordinator Darla Kahle said this is an annual event that seeks non-perishable food donations, asking that they be dropped off at the DuBois Nursing Home, DuBois Village or Village View facilities throughout the month of March.
The March Food Drive also serves as a way to get DCCCI staff members, residents and tenants involved in a friendly competition of collecting, Kahle adds.
Each Friday, a representative from a local food bank will weigh the collected items, she said.
“We also make this food drive a fun and friendly ‘building versus building’ competition between the DNH and DuBois Village, Village View,” she said. “It’s a great way to get our staff, residents and tenants, family members and guests to work together in a fun way to benefit a serious need within our local communities.”
“Since March is NNM, we feel it’s great timing to host the food drive,” Kahle said.
Nonperishable, pre-packaged food items may be placed in donation boxes at DCCCI. The donation boxes are placed at all entrances.
NNM, an annual nutrition education and information campaign, is an initiative of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. It started with National Nutrition Week in March of 1973 as a way to deliver educational messages to the public, and has developed into a national celebration. The month of March not only brings awareness of informed food choices and healthy habits, but supports the Academy as well, according to www.eatright.org.
For more information, visit DCCCI on Facebook or www.duboisccci.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.