REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s February meeting began with an unusual two executive sessions, followed by talks about contracts and purchases, and donations.
The school’s Diesel Mechanics and Heavy Equipment Program received a donation valued at $35,116.73 from Legacy Truck Centers of Brookville.
Fillman said the sizable donation included around 200 items, including tools, engines and even a new truck.
“This continues to be our positive experience with local industry and Legacy Truck Centers,” he said. “We’re really grateful they always think of us.”
Jeff Tech also accepted a $50 donation for its holiday dinner from an anonymous donor in Corsica, and $300 worth of various tools and welding supplies for its welding program from Lowe’s in DuBois.
Board member Jeff Ginther spoke up about an article his wife recently found, which stated the American Welding Society would be short 375,000 welders three years from now.
“I’m very excited about being on the board here,” he said. “We are in the right business, and we are doing the right things.”
With regret, board members approved the resignation of Digital Media Arts Instructor Sam Ettaro. It was also approved that Ian Aughinbaugh be hired as the new Digital Media Arts instructor.
The board approved that Heeter Enterprises of Emlenton be awarded the sidewalk replacement bid at $143,227.50. Hager Paving of Strattanville was awarded the bid for the Diesel Mechanics and Heavy Equipment road in the amount of $148,895.50. Both will be paid from Jeff Tech’s capital projects account.
Fillman added that by bidding this project a second time, Jeff Tech saved $40,000.
Miscellaneous
- Adult student tuition for classes more than 1,250 hours will remain at $6,250 for the 2020-2021 school year. Tuition will increase by $500 for classes under 1,250 hours, the first increase in five years.
- Practical Nursing tuition will also have a $500 increase in the 2020-2021 school year at $16,500.
- Jeff Tech’s adult Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program tuition will increase by $400 at $4,700.