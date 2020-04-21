DuBOIS — Two Luthersburg brothers have been charged with possessing firearms while being prohibited from having them because they are convicted felons, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On April 9, state police in DuBois charged Johnny Weylin Petrillo, 36, and Wade Eugene Petrillo, 35, both of 1814 Saddle Club Road, with felony counts of persons not to possess firearms. Wade Petrillo was placed in the Houtzdale Correctional Prison. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 8 at Ford’s office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state parole contacted state police in DuBois at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 and said they found firearms at the residence of Wade Petrillo, a convicted felon who is prohibiting from possessing firearms. A .22 caliber Ithaca rifle and a .22 caliber Savage semi-automatic rifle, both reported stolen in a burglary and theft on Jan. 30 being investigated by Sandy Township police, were found. A stolen ATV, related to the same burglary investigation, was also reportedly found outside the back door of the residence.
At 4:40 p.m. Feb. 10 at the state police barracks, Wade Petrillo was interviewed and reportedly said the Savage firearm belonged to his father and it was in a linen closet by or in the bathroom. He reportedly said that everyone forgot about the gun in the closet and noted it was a birthday present from his uncle to his father about 1 1/2 years ago. The other gun was a BB gun and was on the back of a four-wheeler he got from his cousin, who asked him to fix the brakes, he reportedly said. He said that he did not try to shoot it, he just took the gun in the house and put it in his brother’s room.
During a police interview, Johnny Petrillo said his brother, Wade, showed up on an ATV one evening and he asked him if it was stolen. He reportedly said that Wade told him that it belonged to a friend in Penfield, but he said he did not believe him. Johnny Petrillo also said Wade asked him if he wanted a BB gun and he agreed to trade it for a can of snuff. Johnny Petrillo reportedly said Wade put the gun in his bedroom. He said he picked it up one time and looked at it a moment, set it back down and didn’t look at it again. He said he didn’t know it was a real gun until state parole told him.