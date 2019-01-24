COOKSBURG — One of the Clarion River’s cutest and most enjoyable-to-watch creatures is the river otter.
Cook Forest State Park will host its annual “Otter Watch” from 7:30-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23.
Otter spotters should bring binoculars and spotting scopes to the park office that day. A driving tour to “otter hotspots” along the Clarion River will give participants the best chance to witness activity.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers (POWR) also named the Clarion River “River of the Year” in mid January.
While some animals steer away from the snow, otters are extremely curious and playful. They often slide on ice, or shoot down muddy banks into creeks. They are also seen wrestling each other on a rock or river bank during playtime, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Otters don’t store food or hibernate for the winter. In fact, they dive under the ice and snow to find food, hunting things like fish, frogs, turtles, snails and snakes.
“An otter is a fast, graceful swimmer — the most adept in water of all the land mammals,” the PGC says. “It can travel underwater for a quarter-mile without coming up for air, dive 35 to 50 feet and, if necessary, stay submerged up to four minutes.”
People, according to authorities, have a good chance of seeing an otter along the Clarion River. They tend to be out and about in the winter, and particularly, in the morning, when there aren’t a bunch of people around. Chances of spotting one are better where there are slides, tracks and carp kills along the river bank.
“Few people are lucky enough to see otters in the wild, but those who do, rarely forget the experience,” the PGC says.
Other park events
The Cook Forest Vacation Bureau will hold “Snowman in the Forest Day” from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Wintery activities, such as carriage rides, sledding, snowman building, ice skating, a snowshoe hike, chili cookoff and dog contest will be provided along the Clarion River. The activities will take place at the newly installed River Shelter on River Road.
An eagle watch event also will be offered at CFSP on March 3. Participants will travel along the Clarion River, visiting spots where bald eagle nesting sites are popular.
For more information, call 814-744-8496 or email cookforest@pa.gov.
