COOLSPRING — The Coolspring Power Museum recently dedicated a field to its longtime groundskeeper following his death in February.
Harland DeWayne “Pete” Shaffer, was a lifetime resident of Coolspring who was involved in volunteering at the Coolspring Power Museum, among many other activities he was well known for in the community.
“Pete Shaffer and I grew up together here in Coolspring, and were life-long friends. I had known him about 70 years when he passed away,” said Dr. Paul Harvey, founder of the museum.
The CPM now has a field dedicated as the “Pete Shaffer Field” and a sign placed in commemoration.
Shaffer was a member of the Coolspring Presbyterian Church, and was a volunteer firefighter with the Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department. He later became the chief of Station 2 in Coolspring, which later became the Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a past president of the Coolspring Cemetery Association.
In his retirement, he was dedicated to and enjoyed mowing the grounds of CPM.
“As the museum grew, Pete did all the mowing and took meticulous care of the equipment. When he could no longer do this, he helped by driving the museum shuttle and visiting with guests,” Harvey said.
Shaffer’s daughter, Carole Sue, held a small memorial service by the sign on Friday evening to honor her father and celebrate the dedication in his name.