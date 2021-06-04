COOLSPRING — The Coolspring Power Museum is preparing for its June Expo, which is the museum’s largest show of the year.
The June show is both an expo and a flea market. The flea market seller’s fee is $35 for those interested. The June expo is the best attended for the flea market stands.
The expo will take place June 17-19, and the gates will open at 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. The museum, located at 179 Coolspring Road, is closed on Sunday, June 20.
The theme of this year’s expo is carried over from last year, as the expo had to be canceled. The “Miller 2020” theme is now the “Miller 2021” theme, celebrating the 21st anniversary of the dedication of the Miller 300 HP engine, and a formal dedication of the newly restored Miller 150 HP twin.
Engines will be running in all the buildings, and there is always a unique display out in “the field” that patrons won’t be able to see any other time.
Admission costs are $10 for a single-day adult, $25 for a three-day adult, and children under 12 are free.
The museum board is also happy to announce they are ready for ground breaking on the site that will hold the new Air Blast Injection building, or the MAN project. The winter was spent clearing the site, and work is now underway.
This project is a building to house what would be the “oldest operating diesel engine in the existence,” a 1903 MAN coupled to a Siemens generator. The building will also eventually house a similar engine built under license by GRAZ, and a 1918 BENZ, and will eventually include all of the museum’s “air blast injection” engine.
Donations are still needed to complete this project, and the museum is offering personalized bricks for sale as a fundraiser. Bricks can be engraved with a personal message that will become part of the building. The board encourages patrons to stop and see the progress during the show.
Coolspring Power Museum is a registered non-profit organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. The MAN Project, and all other projects and fundraisers can be found on the museum’s website, coolspringpowermuseum.org.