FALLS CREEK — Cooper Farm Market is preparing for its annual Pumpkin Fest.
The first weekend for Pumpkin Fest will be Sept. 28, and will continue each Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 19. The market will only be open on Saturday the first and last weekend of the festival.
The farm will have hayrides, a corn maze, barrel train rides, a petting zoo, and plenty of pumpkins of all sizes.
Tickets for individual activities will be $3 each. There will also be an $8 wristband available for unlimited corn maze, hayrides, and barrel train rides for the day. Children three and under participate at no charge.
The store is always open for business during Pumpkin Fest, with farm fresh produce and products available.
“The girls have been working their tails off on the canned goods,” Bob Cooper said.
Debit cards can be taken in the market, but their food and ice cream trucks at the Pumpkin Fest are cash only.
Available produce changes weekly, but pumpkins are always picked and spread in the yard waiting to be chosen. Pumpkins and apples are always a favorite from the market in the fall.
Pumpkin Fest was a dream of Mabel Cooper in the 1980’s and the festival is still a popular attraction of the farm today.