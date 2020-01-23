DuBOIS — Cassie Cooper, a recipient of Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited’s scholarship for Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology students, was recognized for her passion and willingness to help the environment at a recent meeting.
Cooper is a wildlife and fishery science student at Penn State DuBois in her junior year. She graduated with a two-year degree in Wildlife Technology in December, she said, and will be transferring to Penn State University in State College for her bachelor’s degree in fishery science in the fall.
“I hope to become a wildlife biologist and travel,” she said. “I’m interested in helping with habitats for endangered and threatened species.”
Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology student Eli DePaulis, who recently received the John Roe Student Sustainability Award from Council of Sustainable Leaders at University Park, is the other recipient for the Wildlife Technology scholarship. DePaulis attended a previous Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited meeting for recognition.
DePaulis is known widely for his work to eliminate invasive species of shrub honeysuckle from wetlands near Penn State DuBois, according to a previous Courier Express article.
Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited Secretary Beth Giese said two scholarship recipients are awarded each year, and Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology professors choose the winners.
The scholarship for Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology students was started in 1993, Giese said, and has since recognized more than 60 students. It goes hand-in-hand with the conservation organization’s efforts to encourage youth to get involved in the outdoors.
“They do a very nice job with selection, and all of the students (they choose) are very accomplished,” she said.