REYNOLDVILLE — A presentation about Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s Cooperative Education Program kicked off Monday evening’s school board meeting.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman commended Brookville native Joe Shields, who is the new co-op coordinator, for establishing good rapport with Jeff Tech students and dedicating his time to making connections with local businesses and companies.
“We’re putting kids to work in our communities,” Shields said. “We have 27 (students) out working.”
Shields said students from basically all shops are out in their fields, including machining, welding and health assisting. He also brought a few co-op students to the Monday meeting.
Kyle Knapp, a precision machining student, is working at J. Knapp Enterprises in Brookville. He recently one first place in the Skills USA district competition, hosted at Jeff Tech Jan. 20.
Travis Kalgren works at Jeff Tech as part of the maintenance crew, doing just about everything, he told the board.
Wesley Mills works at Steele’s Construction in Brockway, a co-op employer of more than 30 years, Fillman added.
Paul Faith is working at Bloom Electric Heating and Plumbing in DuBois.
Haley McCombs, Jeff Tech’s student representative on the board, wasn’t in attendance, but is part of the co-op program, Shields added.
Chairperson Fred Park thanked Shields and the students for coming to the meeting.
“It helps give us perspective on what we do here at Jeff Tech,” he said. “It impacts lives and makes a difference. We wish you well in your education and careers.”