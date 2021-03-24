REYNOLDSVILLE — The success of the cooperative education program at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) despite COVID-19 was the main presentation topic of Monday evening’s committee meeting.
According to Administrative Director Barry Fillman, thus far in the 2020-2021 school year, the co-op program has 30 students and 21 business partners, and has added seven new business partners this year.
The co-op program focuses on using community connections to provide students with real-working jobs in their field of study prior to graduation.
Some of the highlighted partners were as follows:
- Nolf Chrysler Dodge, auto mechanic
- Burma Corp, precision machining services
- Allegheny Hauling, mechanic/parts specialist
- Dan Steel Cabinetry and Construction, general carpentry and new construction
- Christ the King Manor, CNA (certified nursing assistant), maintenance and network engineer
- Epic Healing and Cooling, commercial and residential HVAC systems
- Fetterman’s Auto Body, collision/damage repair, vehicle preparation
- R&S Machine, machine shop specializing in gears
- Star Iron Works, Inc., student design, layouts and producing high-end gas/earth drilling bits
- Symmco, manufacturing powdered metal products
Committee member Jeff Ginther commended the program’s success, keeping students working in the field and staying in the community.
Fillman also commended the co-op coordinator, Joe Shields, for his efforts in creating additional business partnerships.