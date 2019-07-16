A 31-year-old Coopersburg man charged in connection with making terroristic threats waived his rights to a preliminary hearing Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois.
Nicholas P. Chernay, 7594 Chestnut Hill Church Road, Coopersburg, has been charged by Sandy Township Police with misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another and harassment.
The charges stem from an incident at 2:15 p.m. July 2 when police received information about threats directed toward a woman, an area realtor, who told police that she received a phone call earlier on that date from a number she did not recognize, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The caller reportedly identified himself as a person to whom she had sold a residence approximately a year earlier, the affidavit said. He allegedly advised the woman that he had been in Clearfield County Jail and was in need of a ride.
When the woman told Chernay she was unable to provide him a ride, he allegedly threatened to kill her and her family. The affidavit said the statement put the woman in fear for her life and for the safety of her juvenile daughters. Her business was also placed on lockdown due to the nature of the threats made by Chernay.
Chernay remains in jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.