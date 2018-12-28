ST. MARYS — It’s some feet.
Since August 2006, Shiloh Presbyterian Church in St. Marys has been hosting an ongoing sneaker drive for victims of natural disasters. The drive kicks into high gear beginning in the fall and through the holiday season.
“We collect sneakers to send to all the victims in flood waters, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes and so on,” project coordinator Albert Assalone said. “This sneaker drive has no date. It’s year round.”
The drive collects shoes both at the church at 217 Washington St. and at DD’s Specialty Bakery and Cafe at 31 Erie Ave., both in St. Marys.
“It’s a mission project through the church,” Assalone said. “We give these victims and families pairs of sneakers and tell them all about the lord Jesus Christ and his love for us.”
But not just any shoe fits, he noted, it has to be sneakers.
“We don’t want any high heels, sandals, boots, dress shoes, slippers, football or baseball or bowling shoes, or flip-flops,” Assalone said. “Just sneakers.”
The collection includes new or gently used sneakers.
Assalone is making a push before the annual drive rolls over Jan. 5 to the new year.
“We are asking for your old sneakers to donate to the annual sneaker drive for the homeless,” he wrote in a Facebook post Dec. 26, noting people have gotten new sneakers for the holiday. “A lot of victims of flood waters, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes and so on doesn’t have sneakers to wear because they don’t have any money to buy sneakers for their families ... Thank you for helping us get all the sneakers we can to send to these victims in need.”
For Assalone, the drive is a way of doing God’s will.
“God says do to others as we do to ourselves,” he said. “What would you do if you were in their sneakers?”
