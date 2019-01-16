KERSEY — Copper Fox Winery on the Million Dollar Highway is dedicated to concocting and offering special blends to the Elk County community.
CFW is located next to the Italian restaurant, Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods. Both opened near the end of May last year, offering a side-by-side destination with a variety of foods, daily wine tastings and a gift shop in the same building.
Jennifer Wolfel, who owns CFW with her husband, Kevin, said they carry a large selection of locally-made wines, varying from dry to sweet, that originate from the Lake Erie and Finger Lakes region.
They also offered special blends over the holiday season, like “Holiday Hustle” and “Cranberry Hollow.”
Wolfel is a distant relative to Dee Dee Calla, owner of Calla’s Cafe, and said the opportunity to open up a business side-by-side just seemed like fate.
“Sometimes people just fit together,” Wolfel said in a previous Courier Express article. “We knew it was always a dream of theirs to be able to have a restaurant. This was one of our ways of helping one another.”
Their gift shop also makes baskets for a variety of occasions. Other shop items include home décor signs, jewelry, purses, homemade teas and herb mixes, fruit with jalapeno jams, fudge, chocolate-covered apples and other assorted chocolates, Wolfel says.
CFW also carries items popular in the Elk County area, such as elk jerky, summer sausage, and smoked cheeses and meats.
“We love Calla’s Cafe being in our building with us,” she said. “People get to eat, drink and shop all at the same time. The food is amazing.”
One of the Wolfels’ goals is to offer new and exciting events for the public to participate in, like the upcoming “Sip & Grow” microgreens event on Saturday.
“We like that the community has many options to go out and try different things,” Wolfel said. “As the community grows, we, as people, need to grow with the times.”
For more information, visit Copper Fox Winery on Facebook or call 814-781-1369.
