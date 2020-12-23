DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors have reappointed both Dan Corbet and Bob Fleck to another four-year term on the planning commission.
Prior to the reappointments, which were voted on by the supervisors at the Dec. 7 meeting, township Planner/Zoning Administrator Jenna Gorney said both Corbet’s and Fleck’s member terms are set to expire on Dec. 31.
The planning commission member terms are four years, noted Gorney.
“I have spoken to both Dan Corbet and Bob Fleck and both gentlemen would be happy to accept a reappointment if the supervisors wanted to reappoint them both,” said Gorney.
Their new terms will be from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2024.
The supervisors also reappointed zoning hearing board members, Joe Bowser and Ted Lyons, to another three-year term each.
Similarly to the planning commission, the zoning hearing board members’ terms will expire at the end of this year. Their new terms will run from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2023.