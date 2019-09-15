REYNOLDSVILLE — The Bear Claw Country Sports Bar hosted one of the largest corn hole tournaments in the area Saturday.
Unlike most corn hole tournaments that have teams of two, the Saturday tournament required teams of six with at least two women on each team. One of the owners, Angie Popson said organizers wanted to try something different with the tournament. She and co-owner Shawn Kniseley play corn hole regularly and explained tournaments can get stale when there are too many teams.
Teams had to pick two players to play each round, which also added a strategic element to the game. Teams had to try to pick their pair to match up against whoever they were playing against.
“There’s a lot of groups around looking for a place to play, so we try to give them a place to have a tournament,” Popson said.
She explained there are not many places around the area that have corn hole tournaments. Many people travel to find tournaments in which to play. Some of the teams playing in their tournament had come from Oil City, Altoona, and Erie.
Organizers are hoping to have a tournament in the spring too. There is a 100 percent payout, so everything the teams put in to play goes back out to winning teams. The only money the bar makes is off of drinks and food purchased during the day.
“I come for the fun of the game. I could do it every day… There’s good people down here, you meet a lot of nice people,” Preston Ross said. He had traveled from Erie to play in the tournament.
Tre Dilling plays competitively and traveled from Altoona to play. He said he and his team travel all around the United States to play in tournaments.
“Its bigger than what people realize, and its only getting bigger,” Dilling said.
He had played in the National Championships in King of Prussia against a team from Australia during last year’s season. He says the ultimate goal of serious players is to have corn hole added to the Olympics someday.