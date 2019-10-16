BROCKWAY — Fill A Friend will host a cornhole tournament to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation, a non-profit organization close to the owner’s family.
Fill A Friend of Brockway is hosting the tournament and luncheon at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in the expo building on Saturday from 1-7 p.m. The cost to register a cornhole team will be $20. There will also be free games for children, a Chinese Auction, and a character luncheon as well.
“We have Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy coming for a picnic style lunch with the kids. They can come and have lunch and play some games with the characters,” said Shelley Doane, the event organizer.
The Children’s Tumor Foundation is dedicated to driving research and expanding knowledge of Neurofibromatosis, or NF. This organization is close to the Doane family because their daughter, Paige, suffers from NF.
NF is a genetic disorder that affects one in every 3,000 people worldwide. The disorder causes neurofibromas, or tumors, to grow along the body’s nerves or underneath the skin. These tumors can press on the body’s vital areas as they grow in size, and can lead to developmental abnormalities. There is no FDA approved treatment for NF.
Paige was diagnosed with NF when she was only three months old. At that time there were only three medical trials being conducted. She began her first trial when she was just over a year old. Today, she is nine years old, and is going through her fourth experimental treatment. Most of the treatments are chemotherapy based.
“This trial has stopped the main tumor from growing, and has even shrunk it... NF is so difficult because she has a new tumor that the chemo is not affecting, though,” Doane said.
The Children’s Tumor Foundation is vital to the Doane family because it provides the finances to make the trials possible. Doane said there are many more trials underway today, and they’re going well.