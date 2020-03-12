ST MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Custodial Supervisor Dan Elder was among speakers at Monday this week’s board meeting, discussing efforts staff members are working to clean efficiently, quickly and effectively to meet the threat of coronavirus.
SMASD cleaning staff uses hospital-grade disinfectant, Elder said, which he understands is the number one disinfectant product used worldwide. It has a five-minute kill rate for coronavirus, and is used every night on surfaces including desk tops, water fountains and light switches.
“We are spending a lot of time disinfecting, on everything we can think of,” he said.
The custodial staff also hand buffs surfaces after they are wiped, to remove additional residue.
Elder also addressed the importance of washing hands for 20 seconds using warm water and soap, and hand sanitizer if it is the only option nearby.
Gannon University physician assistant student Hannah McKee also presented on influenza vaccine effects on the public education system. Amid the coronavirus frenzy, the flu is being “swept under the rug,” she said.
This year alone, the flu has killed five times as many people as coronavirus, she added.
According to McKee’s annual statistics, there are three to five million flu cases in the world, and 12,000 to 56,000 flu deaths in the United States, as well as 14,000 to 71,000 hospitalizations.
The flu vaccine, McKee said, prevents 1.6 to 6.7 million illnesses annually.
Since the flu is spread through respiratory droplets, screening for it in schools is important, especially with younger students, McKee said.
Some vaccine “hesitancy” comes from a lack of trust in healthcare, safety concerns and perceived low efficiency, McKee added. In 2010-2014, vaccination reduced flu deaths in children by 50 percent.
Offering in-school flu vaccinates, as well as information on the vaccine itself to parents, has improved vaccine rates in recent years, McKee said.