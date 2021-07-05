BROOKVILLE — A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Route 36 near the Frosty Freeze in Brookville left one man dead and a woman seriously injured around noon on Monday, according to authorities.
The crash was reported as a motorcycle versus a pickup truck with two patients with injuries. The driver of the motorcycle, a 49-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was transported to Brookville Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker.
The passenger on the motorcycle, a woman, was life-flighted from the scene to Altoona with serious injuries, Shumaker said. No names have been released at this time.
According to Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Chief Don Pangallo, a Chevrolet truck was traveling south and turned into the northbound lane, hitting the motorcycle. Pangallo said two helicopters landed at the scene, but only one was utilized.
A local girl, Kristian Fiscus, was out to lunch with her family at the Frosty Freeze and performed CPR on the patients until emergency personnel arrived on scene, according to several reports. She recently graduated from nursing school and wants to make her career helping people.
“Honestly I don’t remember what happened. Everything just kind of went black and it all seemed so natural. I became a nurse because I wanted to help people, and I’m just glad that I was able to be there at that moment to help,” Fiscus said.
She said that she and her mom ran over to help when the accident happened, and her mom stayed with the other patient while she performed CPR on one. She eventually had to perform CPR on the second rider as well.