The funeral service for U.S. Marine Corps Retired Sgt. Maj. Todd Parisi begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 1 in the Arlington Cemetery chapel and then proceeds to the gravesite, according to the funeral schedule listed on the Arlington National Cemetery website. The time was incorrect in an article published in Wednesday’s edition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.