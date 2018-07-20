The funeral service for U.S. Marine Corps Retired Sgt. Maj. Todd Parisi begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 1 in the Arlington Cemetery chapel and then proceeds to the gravesite, according to the funeral schedule listed on the Arlington National Cemetery website. The time was incorrect in an article published in Wednesday’s edition.
Correction
Tags
Elaine Haskins
Get email notifications on Elaine Haskins daily!
Whenever Elaine Haskins posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending
Articles
- Elk Co. Marine to be laid to rest at Arlington Aug. 1
- Elk County law enforcement patrols for aggressive drivers
- Sandy Twp. police chief to retire
- Motorcyclist injured in accident in DuBois
- Search team, fire departments find missing Brookville girl Monday night
- Man, 19, fatally trapped in burning wreck on Route 202 in Talleyville
- Clearfield man faces charges for allegedly shooting AK-47 from moving truck
- Speed limit to change on Oklahoma-Salem Road
- RACE FOR A CURE: Motor speedway fundraisers benefit cancer victims
- Police arrest two and seize over 6,000 bags of heroin near Georgetown
Images
Videos
DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 52%
- Feels Like: 82°
- Heat Index: 82°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 80°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:59:43 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:32 PM
- Dew Point: 61°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. High 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Elk Co. Marine to be laid to rest at Arlington Aug. 1
- Elk County law enforcement patrols for aggressive drivers
- Sandy Twp. police chief to retire
- Motorcyclist injured in accident in DuBois
- Search team, fire departments find missing Brookville girl Monday night
- Man, 19, fatally trapped in burning wreck on Route 202 in Talleyville
- Clearfield man faces charges for allegedly shooting AK-47 from moving truck
- Speed limit to change on Oklahoma-Salem Road
- RACE FOR A CURE: Motor speedway fundraisers benefit cancer victims
- Police arrest two and seize over 6,000 bags of heroin near Georgetown
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.