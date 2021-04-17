In an article in Wednesday’s Courier Express about the Reynoldsville Historical Society selling coal, it was said that Tom Duffey bought a piece of Titanic coal in memory of his son John Joseph Staus. This was not correct, as Staus would have been Duffey’s stepson if they had met, but Staus died before he and Duffey met.
Correction
Alex Nelson
