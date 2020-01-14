In an article about the Pink Heals fundraiser dance in yesterday’s edition, the cost of the cover charge was incorrect. It will be $10.
Correction
Alex Nelson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Sandy Twp. to initiate consolidation talks with City of DuBois
-
'The Creative Cup' will move to Main Street location in Ridgway soon
-
Multiple drug arrests made in Jefferson County
-
Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. has new fire chief
-
Former Elk County Catholic art teacher, student open St. Marys art gallery
-
Firehouse Pizzeria reopens under new ownership
-
Local man starts Western Pennsylvania Pink Heals Chapter
-
St. Marys Magistrate Roundup
-
Punxsutawney Area School Board member: Some students see a need for a mental health counselor
-
Drugs in fanny pack lead to man's arrest
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.