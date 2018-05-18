On June 15, the film Potential Inertia (feature film, 1 hour 18 minutes) will be shown as part of the NAFCo Monthly Film Festival Series at 7:30 p.m. at the Reitz Theater in DuBois. The date was incorrect in an article published in Wednesday’s edition.
Correction
Elaine Haskins
