An article published in Wednesday’s edition of the Courier Express incorrectly reported the time for one of the musical performances at Saturday’s Art Walk on the Block. The time of the “Sounds of Summer Community Concert” has been changed. It will now be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church in downtown DuBois.
