The bingo numbers in the Wednesday, 3/28 edition were incorrect.
The correct numbers for Wednesday will be published in Thursday's edition, along with the new numbers for Thursday.
We apologize for the error.
Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 53F. Winds light and variable.
A few showers early then fog developing overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
