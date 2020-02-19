A story in Tuesday’s edition about a Sabula man being charged with possession of a stolen handgun, should have said the handgun was stolen from a Sandy Township resident, not from the Sandy Township Police Department, according to Police Chief Kris Kruzelak.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Plyler's restaurant to reopen today
-
Man charged with threatening to shoot Punxsutawney Hospital employees
-
Community shares acts of kindness in memory of Kinsley Kronenwetter
-
Brookville couple's love story wins DuBois Area Valentine's Day Contest
-
Rat-infested property draws quick response
-
DuBois City Manager Herm Suplizio announces bid for State Senate
-
St. Marys deli owner serves up quality meats, acoustic music
-
Weedville woman charged with striking two people at Medix Hotel
-
Punxsutawney man makes creations with custom-built machine
-
Falls Creek man faces felony drug charges
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.