Contrary to a story published in the Aug. 28th edition, vegan-friendly cookie dough is not sold at the Crazy Dough shop in downtown DuBois, according to owner Brenda Bennett.
Trending
Articles
- CASALI'S ITALIAN GRILLE: St. Marys restaurant owner talks expansion
- DUI checkpoints planned statewide this Saturday in Delaware
- Aqua proposes 60 percent water rate increase for Treasure Lake customers
- BREW BANK: Ridgway native brings old Main Street bank back to life
- St. Marys police issue felony arrest warrant, search for local man
- Marijuana convictions go up in smoke with new Delaware record-expungement law
- A BAND FAMILY: Punxsutawney students find confidence, camaraderie through music
- Drinking water notice issued to Lewes residents over lead contamination
- Rev at Platinum Park to Meet Need for Multifamily Housing in Orange County
- DASD off to great start this school year
Images
Videos
DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:45:28 AM
- Sunset: 07:41:18 PM
- Dew Point: 70°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- CASALI'S ITALIAN GRILLE: St. Marys restaurant owner talks expansion
- DUI checkpoints planned statewide this Saturday in Delaware
- Aqua proposes 60 percent water rate increase for Treasure Lake customers
- BREW BANK: Ridgway native brings old Main Street bank back to life
- St. Marys police issue felony arrest warrant, search for local man
- Marijuana convictions go up in smoke with new Delaware record-expungement law
- A BAND FAMILY: Punxsutawney students find confidence, camaraderie through music
- Drinking water notice issued to Lewes residents over lead contamination
- Rev at Platinum Park to Meet Need for Multifamily Housing in Orange County
- DASD off to great start this school year
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.