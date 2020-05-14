CORSICA — A Corsica man remains in jail without bail, charged with shooting and killing his roommate Sunday.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against William Joseph Sivak Jr., 65, of Corsica on May 10, including criminal homicide.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sivak called the police around 8:30 a.m. and told the police communications officer “Hello, I just shot a man.” He then gave his location and identified himself to the officer.
Sivak reportedly told officers he shot his roommate, Amos Smail, because he couldn’t “take him anymore” and was tired of Smail’s giving him a hard time. He told police Smail had been “acting crazy.”
Smail and Sivak had been living together since September 2019, during which time there reportedly were ongoing issues between the two. Sivak reportedly said Smail had accused him of tampering with his hand tools, something about which they had continued issues, and he could no longer take the constant accusations.
He reportedly admitted to police that he shot Smail in the chest with a .22 before putting the gun back inside the home. He reportedly shot him in the living room, and Smail walked outside to his truck before collapsing.
While officers were securing Sivak he was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker confirmed Smail’s death was consistent with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Sivak reportedly confessed that he intentionally shot and killed Smail with his .22. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.