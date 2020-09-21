BROOKVILLE — A Corsica man allegedly led Brookville Borough Police on a car chase because his inspection was out of date, according to court documents.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Jeremiah Andrew Gibbs, 34, of Corsica, on Sept. 8, including fleeing or attempting to elude officers, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of improper passing, reckless driving, and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police saw Gibbs driving west on Main Street in Brookville with an expired inspection and a muffler hanging from the bottom of the vehicle. The officer turned his car around to get behind Gibbs on West Main Street.
The officer noticed that Gibbs allegedly started driving faster away from him. Police activated their emergency lights at this time. The officer allegedly saw Gibbs run a yellow light while pulling away, and activated the emergency siren.
The arresting officer notified Jefferson County Control of the vehicle he was trying to stop, and gave a description, later providing four of the license plate numbers for Clarion-based state police and Clarion Borough Police.
The officer reported that as Gibbs would approach traffic, he would pass them one vehicle at a time even in double yellow line areas. According to the affidavit, the chase reached speeds higher than 90 mph.
Once in Corsica, Gibbs slowed and led the officer onto Olean Trail before turning into a church parking lot. Gibbs exited the vehicle and was handcuffed and detained in the officer’s vehicle, according to the affidavit. A second patrol vehicle was called to detain a passenger.
Gibbs gave consent for his vehicle to be searched, but nothing was found. He told officers he ran because he knew his inspection was out and he “blacked out.”
Gibbs has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 15 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.