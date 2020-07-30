BROOKVILLE — A Corsica man is facing felony child endangerment charges for allegedly threatening his son.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against John William Dazet, 55, of Corsica, on July 15 including endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a call of someone making graphic threats. When police arrived, they learned that Dazet made statements about how he would kill his son, who is a minor. These statements were made to multiple people, according to the affidavit.
Dazet’s statements included specific graphic details about how he would shoot and kill him, police said. He was also allegedly in possession of a handgun at the time police arrived.
He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail at 10 percent. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.