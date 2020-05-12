CORSICA — A corsica man is in jail following the death of his roommate after an argument Sunday which ended in his allegedly shooting and killing the roommate.
Charged with shooting and killing Amos Leroy Smail, 60, of Corsica, is William Joseph Sivak Jr., 65. Sivak, of Corsica, who faces a felony charge of criminal homicide in connection with the shooting, was arrested by Punxsutawney based state police in collaboration with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett’s office.
The arrest came after state police responded to the reported shooting around 8:30 a.m.
According to state police, an investigation revealed Sivak shot and killed his roommate at their home after the two had an argument. He was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was denied bail.
Sivak has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 22 with magisterial judge Greg Bazylak.