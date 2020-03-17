BROOKVILLE — A Corsica man faces a felony charge following a DUI that resulted in a two vehicle accident just outside Brookville on Route 28.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Joseph Stefan Iwanczuk, 38, of Corsica, on March 5 including a felony charge of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance – schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, speeding, careless driving, and reckless driving.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police arrived at the scene of the accident to be told by Pine Creek Fire personal that only the drivers had been involved, and had both been taken by ambulance to Brookville Hospital.
The officer noted the speedometer on Iwanczuk’s vehicle was stuck at 80 miles per hour. The crash was reported to appear as though Iwanczuk was traveling south on Route 28 when he crossed over into the opposite lane, striking the vehicle traveling toward him.
Iwanczuk was transported to UPMC Presbyterian for his injuries. Police reportedly interviewed his roommate, William Scott, about what they had been doing prior to the accident. According to Scott, the two had been drinking beer while working on a vehicle on their property until it began raining.
Once the two were inside they began drinking and smoking marijuana. Scott said he did not know of Iwanczuk to use anything other than marijuana. He said the alcohol consumption was continuous, and marijuana use was periodic through the night.
Iwanczuk appeared to be falling asleep when he suddenly woke up, grabbed his keys, and left the house.
His blood alcohol level was estimated to be between .180 and .213 percent and also showed THC in his system.
Iwanczuk is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 9 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.