ST. MARYS — After nearly a year of aiming to acquire proper funding, the City of St. Marys Police Department and Elk County Drug Task Force has received the new TruNarc drug detecting device.
Patrolman Derrick Welsh and Detective Gregg McManus, both of the ECDTF, started this project at the beginning of 2020, Welsh said.
TruNarc is housed at the COSMPD, but accessible to the task force and area law enforcement agencies.
This thermo-scientific device is a significant upgrade in the process of substance testing, Welsh said, testing for nearly 500 substances, including narcotics, stimulants, depressants, hallucinogens and analgesics, and limiting officer exposure.
“Additionally, the TruNarc requires no direct contact with most substances and delivers clear, real-time results for presumptive evidence,” he noted.
The TruNarc library is regularly updated, including new and emerging drug threats, and “automated, tamper-proof records with scan results, including time and date stamps to expedite prosecution,” Welsh said.
“The TruNarc device has been used already to identify, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, various prescription pills, synthetic cannabinoids and common cutting agents used with various controlled substances,” he said.
Although there are often state and federal opportunities available for things like this, the process can be very competitive, said Welsh.
“The funding for TruNarc was entirely from organizations and donations from the Elk County area,” he said.
Community and Economic Development Director Tina Gradizzi and COSMPD Chief Tom Nicklas were also instrumental in pursuing these opportunities.
“I am proud to say that our community has supported the police agencies in Elk County in the past, and has done so again now with the funding for the TruNarc device,” Welsh said. “The ECDTF remains very well equipped to serve the members of the community, due in part to the grant opportunities and donations from the communities within Elk County.”
Due to COVID-19, time-frame goals for acquiring this device were extended, Welsh noted.
Working with Gradizzi, Nicklas and McManus has been a rewarding experience for Welsh.
“There were often times through this process that they assisted with resources and contacts that I was unaware existed,” he said.
Welsh extended a “Thank you” to Ridgway/St. Marys/Johnsonburg rotary clubs, Elk County, Elk County Drug and Alcohol Consortium, Premier Metals and Recycling, Catholic Men’s Fraternal Club, Protective Fraternal Club, The Smile for Tyler Campaign, St. Marys Autobody, Elk County Catholic High School, James and Mary Meyer, Veronica Conrad, Donna Blair, Kenneth and Suzanne Wortman, Leonard and Emily Snelick, Barbara Werner, Kristine Kronenwetter and Lisa Mancuso and family.