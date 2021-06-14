SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council formally accepted the resignation of President Pro Tempore Ron Park during the council meeting last week, approving to advertise the vacancy immediately.
The council also approved signing a payment application for $94,585.50 for the West Main Street and Paradise Road Waterline Replacement project, as costs incurred by Dave Roman Excavating, Inc.
The DuBois Area School District also sent an email to the council stating the district would like to hold a summer lunch program at Stahl Park. This program will start July 8 and be held every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Aug. 12. There will be a truck parked at Stahl Park to hand out lunches from there. The district has clearances from all the workers.
Vice President Elaine Fike informed council the pole on North Park Street was hit again by a vehicle. The council began discussion on installing blinking signs or a reduced speed for the curve, but will have to contact PennDOT to move forward with anything.
Councilman Don Zimmerman asked Solicitor Nick Gianvito if there was enough time to revisit possibly raising the Earned Income Tax. Zimmerman said the borough needs money to go toward infrastructure, and believes raising the local EIT would be a solution.
Gianvito said he does not think there is enough time to revisit the issue for this year.
The council held an executive session to discuss a personnel matter. Following this session, the council approved hiring Rebecca Bush as a part-time secretary and Charles Young as a part-time laborer.
A revision was also approved to the personnel policy about health insurance to read, “The borough shall provide health insurance for each full-time employee and unmarried dependent children 26 year of age or less. If any spouse does not have access of their own insurance, the borough may provide.”