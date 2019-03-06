SYKESVILLE — The need for summer workers, water rates and spring plans were all topics of discussions at Sykesville’s Borough Council meeting Monday.
The borough received two complaint forms from local residents concerning their water meter readings. Solicitor C.J. Zwick responded by saying Sykesville’s water rates are lower than those of other areas.
“Residents are lucky to have these rates,” he said. “We’ve done a good job at keeping them low.”
Council reviewed an invoice from Mountain Research concerning the asbestos analysis at the Northwest Savings Bank on East Main Street. After some confusion over costs, they agreed to set aside the invoice to discuss it further.
Summer help
Councilman Don Zimmerman brought up the possibility of the Borough hiring help for the summer months this year. The job would be part-time for workers 18 years of age or older.
Crewman Sam Armagost commented that more help was needed last summer, especially since the season was very rainy.
“The storm sewer work this summer will be very time consuming,” he added.
Vice President Deneise Strouse questioned if the council budgeted for the extra workers, which led to the council’s deciding they should review the budget before hiring.
Upcoming plans
Councilman Zimmerman said the Borough should schedule its street sweeping process before the “Run/Walk for Someone Special” event on April 7.
The topic of creating a website for Stahl Park was also readdressed, to which Strouse said the park is always well booked every summer, without the need for a website. She also asked if the trees could be trimmed before spring activities begin.
