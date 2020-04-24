ST MARYS — Moving forward with restoration of the City of St. Marys Youth Activities Commission was a topic Monday of the St. Marys City Council meeting.
The council approved reinstituting the Youth Activities Commission Feb. 17. The commission is intended to give youth of St. Marys a voice and opportunity to shape the town. The commission is intended for youth interested in problem solving, communicating with leaders and creating new opportunities.
St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski told the council there are four youth and two adult candidates – Seth Higgins and Joe Jacobs of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys — for the nine-seat commission.
The four youth candidates are Maria Chiapelli, Aidan Bobik, Emma Gavazzi and Samantha Hanes.
“All four of them would make excellent members,” Higgins said in his letter to the council. “I have witnessed, through my limited interactions with them, that they are hardworking, dedicated individuals.”
Councilman Bob Roberts said the council should table voting on candidates until there is a full list of applicants.
City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson said he wasn’t sure tabling the topic was the right direction, since the longer the voting is delayed, the less time youth have to recruit others.
Councilman Joe Fleming moved to go forward with approving the slate of candidates, and the council approved.