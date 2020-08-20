ST. MARYS — The ongoing topic of an engine brake ordinance within the City of St. Marys returned to Monday night’s meeting.
Councilman Bob Roberts noted that this has been a topic he has dealt with in his 20 years involved with St. Marys City Council.
Visitor John Zelt, a resident of South St. Marys Street, attended the meeting to speak up about an engine brake ordinance that would involve putting up signage on Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) right-of-ways.
According to Zelt, the noise of trucks passing on the street can be deafening.
“I have to stop having conversation in my house until these trucks pass,” he said.
Roberts said putting up signage for an engine brake problem would be unfair to City of St. Marys Police, who would be expected to enforce it.
“We have a noise problem,” he said. “I don’t believe putting up signage for a particular engine brake will solve that problem. The result is, police believe they cannot enforce it. Putting a sign up and creating an ordinance that can’t be enforced makes no sense to me.”
Police Chief Tom Nicklas attended the meeting to discuss this issue, stating that although he certainly has empathy for the situation, an ordinance based on noise level is just “not feasible,” and that he has to look at it from a legality and prosecution point of view.
This, he says, would include police being in the “right place at the right time” in order to catch someone in violation of an equipment standard.
Zelt said he has been coming to council meetings for five years, complaining about this same issue. After he attends these meetings, he says, the noise seems to get worse because he complained.
Deputy Mayor Chris Pletcher said the idea is to encourage residents driving through town to not make such loud noise with their vehicle.
Council members agreed to “think about” and table the topic, with police enforcing noise ordinances the best they can.