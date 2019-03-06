SYKESVILLE — Borough Council members addressed the ongoing topic of police presence in Sykesville Monday.
President ProTem Nate Alvetro distributed the police summary report to the rest of Council, which sparked a conversation, since they often receive speeding complaints, but there were no speeding citations issued throughout the month of February.
Vice President Deneise Strouse, who had printed magistrate reports before the meeting, said only two citations for expired inspections were issued for the month.
“We have 64 hours (of police work), and a horrible speeding problem here,” she said.
Mayor Gail Cunningham said there are issues with part-time police officers not showing up for work and not calling off.
This made President Mack Zimmerman, and the rest of Council, question if there is enough patrolling.
“If we’re going to schedule them, we expect them to show up,” President Zimmerman said.
Cunningham suggested having a meeting with both borough members and Sykesville Police officers.
“There’s a lot of room here to improve,” Councilman Don Zimmerman said.
Solicitor C.J. Zwick said all police hours — no-shows, hours patrolled and shift roles — need to be documented.
