ST. MARYS — City council got a chance to see the results of the municipality’s partnership with Brown University graduate student Seth Higgins Monday.
According to a city release, at a workshop meeting, council reviewed and discussed proposals stemming from Higgins’ time reviewing city zoning regulations.
During the meeting, city parking, which runs at a net loss, was discussed.
Higgins found during his time with the city parking loses more than $30,000 annually. As a result, provision of parking is subsidized by other revenue.
Higgins made proposals intended to neutralize the revenue shortfall.
Council members noted plans could be crafted to maintain the current parking subsidy as a city service.
Additional proposals would expand permit access to residents and employees, and aim to make it easier for developers to avoid having to rely on private parking solutions downtown.
While reviewing the regulations, Higgins highlighted ordinances and wording that could make housing and residential development more difficult. He said during a presentation that regulations inhibiting development of apartment buildings can potentially cause a housing shortage that could impact the city’s ability to attract residents.
He also addressed infrastructure, specifically telecommunications. Changes aimed at making it easier to expand cellular services reach and capability were suggested.
Higgins also proposed changes allowing greater flexibility for how owners may utilize their properties.
Specifics of the proposals were not included in the release. A request for specific information had not been answered as of Thursday afternoon.
Higgins has been working with the city since early this year.
In an interview with the Courier Express in late January, he noted some regulations in place stem from a dated model of how and where people work, raise families and inhabit residences. He said he hoped to find ways to update zoning regulations to match how people live today.
