ST. MARYS — At Monday evening’s City of St. Marys Council meeting, the topic of inground pool safety was discussed in depth.
Currently, an ordinance is in place that requires those in the City of St. Marys who have an inground pool to have a fence surrounding their yard.
This, said City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson, is for the safety of any interference.
It has been proposed to council that the removal of fences should be allowed, if there is a safety pool cover in place.
Council went back and forth on this topic, but it was a 5-to-2 vote against changing the ordinance and leaving it as is.
COVID-19Mayor Lou Radkwoski provided a COVID-19 update.
He has been attending North Central Pennsylvania Planning Commission meetings to stay updated on COVID-19 in Elk County, he noted.
Again, Radkowski noted that Penn Highlands Elk has relayed the message it is not overwhelmed during this time.
“As we go about trying to figure out how to live with COVID in our lives, we are going to naturally see cases go up in Elk County,” he said. “We continue to have these discussions, and figure out how best to move through operations in our lives.”
Radkowski also asked that the community have patience with its local school board and teachers. These ever-changing guidelines, frequently being released by the state, are the reason why school districts have been taking so long to make decisions.
Council also recognized four individuals leaving their positions on local authorities and boards, including Tom Kerchinski, Jim Higgins, Anthony Celine and Bill Rum, who will all receive certificates.