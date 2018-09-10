DuBOIS — DuBois City Councilman Eddie Walsh wants the city to consider getting a police dog.
At Thursday’s council work session Walsh said “because of the major drug problem in our area” he would like the council to give city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio authorization to look “into this further — sooner than later.”
“Just from talking to the officers, if you have a dog that sniffs drugs, it gives you probable cause to search the vehicle,” Walsh said.
DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark said he could formulate a presentation regarding the potential costs of having a police dog, in addition to the pros and cons of having one.
“I don’t know how many of you have been here before when we had our dog and we had several issues,” said Councilman Randy Schmidt. “But we need to address those before we jump into something in that regard.”
“I can assure you, if given permission to do so, it would be based more towards narcotics than anything,” Clark said. “A lot of them are trained in different things that they do but the primary duty of the dog would be narcotics.”
“I’m not concerned about the use of the dog, but we had problems with the care of the dog,” said Schmidt.
“I understand,” Clark said.
“I just would need to look at it and not jump real quick into it,” said Schmidt.
“Sure. I agree,” Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.