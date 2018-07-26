BIG RUN — A little country store on the side of the road in Big Run has a lot of “nic nacs” and hidden treasures, with each item adding a little more character than the last.
“Vic’s Nic Nac Paddy Shack,” located at 317 West Main Street in Big Run, is owned by Vicki Bedell — a small-town business woman with a passion for crafts.
Bedell is participating in Big Run’s Community-Wide Yard Sale this Saturday, where she also invites shoppers to come in and check out the shop.
The Paddy Shack is a former gas station that was abandoned somewhere around the flood of 1996. The historic flood, which hit the areas of Punxsutawney, Big Run, Brookville and Summerville hard, caused a lot of severe damage to the houses, businesses and streets there.
Bedell has always had a passion for fixing up old things to make them like-new, so she and her husband took on the task of revamping the side-road gas station, knocking down walls, refurbishing woodwork and fixing it up to house consigners and crafters.
It now gives off an organized, rustic vibe, with hardwood floors, wagon-wheel fans, shiplap walls and galvanized ceilings.
Prior to her shop, Bedell had her own large collection of primitive items in a small shed that she eventually outgrew.
The venue went from gas station to full-fledged Paddy Shack in the spring of 2015, housing everything from hand-sewn items, lanterns, essential oils, jewelry, wall and outdoor décor and plants to even American Girl Doll clothes. Bedell also sells locally-made mustards, salsas and pretzels.
Bedel carries brand-new catalog items, like her lanterns, timer candles, plates, garlands and wreaths.
“When they come in here, some people make the comment that don’t want want repurposed items, they want something new for a gift,” she said.
The shack is full of country charm, giving eight vendors a place to sell their merchandise.
“I always knew this place had potential,” Bedell said. “(Each consigner) has their own spin on things, and we try not to do the same thing.”
She calls it a “hidden treasure” because many people don’t know her shop is there, Bedell says. They also may assume because of the outdoor crafts displayed in front of the building that it’s more of a “junk store.” But after coming inside, people will discover it’s a country-chic craft lover’s dream.
“I can’t put all my stuff outside, so there is so much more to see in here than people realize,” Bedell said.
One of her goals is also to showcase local vendors and business people, giving them a platform to show their products, Bedell said. She participates in “Small Business Saturday” every year in November, and also hosts a Craft and Vendor Show on in October, where around 20 vendors attend.
Local vendors are also invited to rent a space in her store.
Small businesses have to support one another, since you’re essentially supporting your neighbors and community, Bedell said. She even has volunteers who help at the shop for free, just because they want to.
“Everybody is just like family here,” she said.
This year’s Craft and Vendor Show will be held at Vic’s Nic Nac Paddy Shack on Oct. 6.
The shop is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bedell is also a teacher’s aid, so her hours change to 1-5 p.m. in the fall.
For more information, call 814-427-6094 or visit Vic’s Nic Nac Paddy Shack Facebook page.
