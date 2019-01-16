RIDGWAY — A revision to appropriations of 2015 grant funds was approved Tuesday by the Elk County Board of Commissioners.
The revision to previously awarded Community Development Block Grant funds will shift $1,869.15 originally earmarked for the Johnsonburg water meter project to the Johnsonburg Community Trust park project.
The move was prompted by the water meter project coming in under budget.
Park project funding will now increase to $53,390.15.
Commissioners also approved new guideline for the accessible housing and housing rehabilitation programs in relations to program qualification. The changes were described as being minor alterations to wording, rather than content.
An agreement for housing of Cameron County Jail inmates at the Elk County Prison on an as-needed basis was renewed. Cameron County will continue to pay $60 per inmate per day under the agreement.
A contract with the Children’s Aid Society of Clearfield County for the county children and youth department for service on an as-needed basis was approved.
Beverly Dietz was re-appointed to a term on the Elk County Industrial Development Authority Board for a term running Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2024.
Patricia Brennan was re-appointed to a term on the Elk County Redevelopment Authority for a term running Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 3, 2023.
Kathy Dowie, Tina Gradizzi, Jodi Foster, Michelle Bogacki and Paul McCurdy were re-appointed to two-year terms on the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee.
