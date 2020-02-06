BIG RUN — Jefferson County commissioners Herb Bullers and Jack Matson attended the recent CARES informational meeting to hear the group’s goals, and offer any insight.
Bullers came to the meeting prepared with a handful of papers and possible grants for which the group could apply. He said if there were any questions about the grants, they would look into it for them.
“We’re not here to help you on your decision of what you want to do, we’re here to help you see your goals come to fruition,” Bullers said.
Both Bullers and Matson offered their help, and the help of their counterpart Jeff Pisarcik, in the future if the group ever needs them for projects.
“We just came up thinking there was an opportunity, maybe we could help you along somehow,” Bullers said. “I think everyone here knows they want to do something. When we talk about volunteers, it doesn’t matter how little or how much you work, volunteers are great.”
The commissioners also said that the intergovernmental agreement would help them be awarded some of the grants. Bullers said the grants are very detail oriented, but before they begin writing the grant, knowing how the group and goals are organized is important.
“We’re not alone here, there’s a lot of places in Pennsylvania falling apart. One of the things they’re really looking for is income matches, some times it’s cash but it can also be labour. So there is no longer any grants out there that if you write the best essay you get 100 percent of the grant,” Matson said.
Bullers said if the structure is well defined, the grant is more likely to come to them. Matson said the first step is to find out who can help them solve the problem, which is what they were doing with the meeting.