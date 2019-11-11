BROOKVILLE — A couple is facing felony charges for burglary after allegedly being caught breaking into a church to sleep in a closet on Oct. 29.
Brookville Borough Police have charged both Dana M. Groce, 36, of Brookville, and Nathanial J. Kimberling, 27, of Brookville, with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to the Presbyterian Church on North White Street because the church secretary found one of the doors to be unlocked and open.
The secretary told police a young woman had entered the church the day before and asked to charge her cell phone and get warm. The secretary granted her permission for this, but did not grant any further permission. Later, she found a young man to be with the woman, but neither was seen again after this.
The secretary did a sweep of the church before leaving that night, did not find the couple, and assumed they had left after charging the cell phone. When she arrived at the church the next morning, she allegedly found the door open and decided it would be better to call police because of the couple from the night before.
According to court documents, while police were clearing the balcony area of the church, they allegedly found Groce and Kimberling sleeping in a storage room behind a clothing rack. Reportedly, they were cooperative and gave their names to police. When they were ran through the system, police discovered they had active arrest warrants from the Punxsutawney Police department.
Police searched the belongings Groce and Kimberling had with them and found four bags of hypodermic needles. Both allegedly denied having a diabetic condition or need for the needles. Both Groce and Kimberling also allegedly admitted they did not have permission to stay in the church overnight, but they were currently homeless.
They had their preliminary hearings on Nov. 5 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak and were both waived for court. They are both being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.