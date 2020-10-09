PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two people are facing felony charges after allegedly vandalizing about 150 grave sites at the Calvary Cemetery in Punxsutawney, and posting photos of themselves at the scene on Facebook.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Taylor M. Buterbaugh, 22, of Punxsutawney on Sept. 28 including two counts of institutional vandalism, 54 counts of criminal mischief/damage property, 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking, 10 counts of vandalism of historic lots and burial places, and two counts of criminal trespass.
Police filed these same charges against Joshua Mark Lockwood, 28, of Brookville, with the addition of two institutional vandalism charges.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the Calvary Cemetery around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 for a report of damage to the chapel and grave sites. When they arrived, police photographed the damage found at the cemetery.
Buterbaugh and Lockwood allegedly entered the chapel and destroyed all the glass vases and flowers. They had also pulled plaques and personal items off the crypts inside the chapel, according to police. Once outside in the cemetery, an officer reported seeing about 100 to 150 graves sites with damage to them.
Many of the graves had damage to the forever cross lights that are attached to the tomb stones, according to the affidavit. The pair had also allegedly smashed several statues of Jesus, Mary, lambs, and crosses. It also appeared they had removed and broken a large amount of veteran flags and military branch grave markers, police said. Officers photographed the major damage to about 60 grave sites from the rear of the cemetery to the second access road.
The caretaker estimated the damages to the gravesites to be about $15,000 to $20,000, and the damage in the chapel about $2,000, according to the affidavit. He told police the forever cross lights cost about $500 to $700 each.
The police department made a post on its Facebook page asking for help in finding the individuals who vandalized the cemetery. The next day, they had obtained a Facebook post from Buterbaugh that had five photos of the pair inside the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. According to the affidavit, the photos were captioned “this is what we do at 3 a.m.”
Buterbaugh was later brought to the police station where she provided a written statement about the events that night.
She allegedly told police she and her boyfriend, Lockwood, had gone for a walk around 2 a.m. Buterbaugh said she took the photos in the mausoleum before they had damaged anything. When they left the mausoleum and began walking the cemetery she said they were pulling U.S. flags from graves and tossing them across the ground, according to the affidavit.
Buterbaugh then admitted she and Lockwood began pushing items off the tops of gravestones, such as lights and statues, police said. She allegedly said they continued to damage the gravesites for about two to three hours before leaving the area.
Buterbaugh and Lockwood have preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 17 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.