SIGEL — Two people face felony charges related to a string of camp burglaries in the Sigel area after stolen items were recovered from a home in Reynoldsville.
Marienville based state police filed charges against Jesse Allen Collier, 30, of Sigel on April 29, including burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief.
Policed also filed charges against Kelly Jo Fenstermaker, 31, of Reynoldsville, including conspiracy – burglary, conspiracy – theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy – criminal trespass, and receiving stolen property.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a report of a burglary at a camp on the Fisher/Sigel road. The padlock securing the door of the camp had been cut, and the camp appeared to have been searched through with cabinets left open and items on the floor.
Through the investigation, police established Collier and Fenstermaker as suspects. Fenstermaker was interviewed at the Jefferson County Jail and reportedly told police Collier had stolen items from various camps in the area, and some of the items were at her home in Reynoldsville.
Searching the home, officials found items from several burglaries, including items from the Fisher/Sigel Road camp.
In a previous interview with the Reynoldsville Police, Fenstermaker allegedly said when she and Collier first started dating, he would bring various items and tools to her apartment. She denied entering any of the camps with Collier.
When Collier was interviewed, he allegedly denied involvment in several camp burglaries of which he was accused.
Preliminary hearings have not been scheduled for the two at this time.