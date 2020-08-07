BROOKVILLE — A couple are facing felony burglary charges after allegedly dumping their belongings on a property used as a camp by the owner, and calling the police to the residence for an overdose.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Roger Joseph Mikulec, 44, of Falls Creek, on Aug. 3 including burglary, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and scattering rubbish on land, according to court documents.
Police also filed charges against Tori Nicole Shaffer, 23, of DuBois including burglary, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish upon land.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a home on State Route 322 in Pine Creek Township for a drug overdose. Shaffer, who called the police, said she walked into the home and found an unknown man overdosed on the couch. She said she gave him CPR, and he got up and ran into the woods.
The man was found in the woods, and identified as Mikulec, police said. About 25 yards away from Mikulec, police also allegedly found a wooden box with drug paraphernalia including; a copper dish with suspected drug residue, a silver mesh strainer, two glass vials, silver forceps, a metal half teaspoon with suspected drug residue, and a glass tray.
Also found inside the house, on the couch, were two stamp bags of suspected heroin, one empty and one full, according to the affidavit. Mikulec allegedly admitted the drugs and drug paraphernalia belonged to him, police said.
Police later learned that Mikulec and Shaffer knew each other and were actually dating, and did not have permission to be on the property, according to the affidavit.
Shaffer admitted to police that Mikulec was there to dump his belongings, police said. Police reported a large pile of hubcaps lying outside the home that Shaffer said she and Mikulec had dumped there.
The property owner was called, and told police he did not know Mikulec or Shaffer and did not give them permission to be inside the residence, according to the affidavit.
Mikulec and Shaffer both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 1 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.